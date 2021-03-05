Amtrak on Friday delivered more good news for Bay St. Louis — it will help fund repairs and updates on all of the platforms where rail passenger service is scheduled to resume next January along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Amtrak officials confirmed last month that the service between New Orleans and Mobile — which had ceased after Hurricane Katrina — will resume next year.
“Having worked tirelessly with federal, state, and local officials on this project, we are thrilled that a departure time is in sight for passenger rail service on the Gulf Coast,” Southern Rail Commission (SRC) Chairman Wiley Blankenship said in a statement last month. “Since the 2016 inspection train, which brought out thousands of citizens across the Gulf Coast demonstrating enthusiastic support for passenger rail, this is one of the major milestones we have been working toward. While additional work needs to be done to address the concerns of the Port of Mobile before service can start, Amtrak service will provide a much-needed shot in the arm for local economies still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and multiple extreme weather events.”
On Friday, Amtrak Vice President of Stations and Accessibility Dr. David Handera spoke at the quarterly meeting of the SRC.
“Amtrak recently dispatched a full team to assess the remaining work underway on stations along the Mobile to New Orleans route to ensure they are ready for passenger rail service to start in 2022,” Handera told the commission, according to an SRC press release issued Friday. “Amtrak will work with the cities on a phased approach to initially modify the existing platforms and complete all needed repairs in the path of travel. Amtrak’s intent is to pay for these repairs, subject to FRA approval, and also to invest in constructing new accessible, well-lit, ADA complaint platforms in phase two. We are working with FRA on assembling funding sources for short-term and long-term repairs, and will work collaboratively with the cities to redirect current grant funds towards other station upgrades that improve the path of travel to the station, such as accessible parking, lighting, and other depot amenities.”
Initially, Amtrak had merely said the service would resume at an unspecified date in 2022, but Handera narrowed that down to January in his remarks to the SRC.
The SRC awarded grants to Mobile, Gulfport, Biloxi, Pascagoula, and Bay St. Louis for planning and improvements to rail stations along the Mobile to New Orleans route, according to the release.
“Under Amtrak’s new commitment, Amtrak would repair existing platforms in Bay St. Louis, Gulfport, Biloxi and Mobile in phase one and install new platforms in phase two,” SRC officials said.
The passenger rail restoration project has been in the works since early 2016, when members of the SRC, Sen. Roger Wicker and then-Gov. Phil Bryant conducted an Amtrak tour from New Orleans to Jacksonville, Fla., stopping in Bay St. Louis and other points on the Gulf Coast along the way.
The city of Bay St. Louis has been working with county, state and federal officials to secure funds for needed updates at the Depot grounds and throughout the district to accommodate the new service.
Bay Councilman Jeff Reed said the estimated completion date of the project is Labor Day 2021.
