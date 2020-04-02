The Hancock County community rallied together to host a street parade Tuesday for a Bay St. Louis boy whose 10th birthday was sidetracked due to social distancing amid the coronavirus crisis.

At around noon on Tuesday, police cars, fire trucks, a tow truck, Jeeps and even a large tanker paraded down St Francis Street in Bay St Louis, honking their horns and blaring 10-year-old Taz Rivas’ favorite song to help celebrate his special day.

The parade was organized after Taz’s mother, Crystol, took to Facebook requesting the small gesture for her son.

“I was wondering if anyone would be interested in organizing a sort of lawn-bomb birthday parade with me for Taz,” Crystol asked in the Facebook post. “His big TEN is on TUESDAY and it would be a very special and fun surprise to celebrate in a small way together ... but apart.”

Crews from Mississippi Power’s Bay St Louis Office gave Taz his very own hard hat prior to the parade.

The Bay St Louis Police Department, the Bay St Louis Fire Department and the Hancock County Sheriff's Office were among those who participated in the parade. Friends of the family and many local business owners also helped celebrate.

Other officials and community members handed gifts out the windows of their cars and threw birthday cards on the lawn as they paraded past his house and through the streets screaming, “Happy Birthday.”

Those who couldn’t be a part of Tuesday’s small parade celebration visited later in the day, outside the home, some even showing up in groups caroling.

Crystol said her son was surprised and excited, proclaiming the social distancing birthday parade celebration as “his best birthday ever!”