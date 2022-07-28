Bourgeois-Stieffel-Ray American Legion Post 77 in Waveland on Saturday installed new officers, but also honored its post namesakes and their families in an emotional ceremony.
Post Commander Richard Boutwell on Saturday unveiled a new display at the post dedicated to Elwood F. Bourgeois, who served in the U.S. Army during World War II from 1941-1943; James J. Stieffel, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1967-1969 during the Vietnam War; and Dennis M. Ray, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps form 1967-1969 during the Vietnam War.
“It was because of these men and their sacrifices that we enjoy the freedoms we have today,” Boutwell said.
Boutwell said the men’s families contributed greatly to the display.
After the unveiling, the Legion presented banners featuring the three heroes to their families.
“The Stieffel family wants to thank Legion Post 77 Bourgeois-Stieffel-Ray for a very moving and heartfelt ceremony honoring our brother, James Stieffel,” as well as Elwood Bourgeois and Dennis Ray, Ida Steiffel Miller said.
Steven Meredith of the American Legion Department of Mississippi presented the oath of office to new Post 77 officers, including: Commander Richard Boutwell; Vice-Commander James Lafleur; Adjutant David Walker; Chaplain Alvin Pittman Sr.; Judge Advocate Russell Voorhies; Sgt.-at-Arms Greg Poindexter; and Executive Committeeman Bill Billen.
Flo Henderson of the American Legion Auxiliary Department of Mississippi administered the oath of office to Auxiliary Unit 77 officers, including President Linda Jenkins; First Vice-President Madge Armstrong; Second Vice-President Dee Darensbourg; Secretary Debbie Estapa; Treasurer Debbie Smith; Historian Jackie Sibley; Chaplain Catherine Kellar; Sgt.-at-Arms Monique Storey; and executive committee members Shirley Salters, Kathy Handler, and Gloria Tartavoulle.
Meredith also issued the oath of office to Sons of the American Legion Commander Terry Tartavoulle and First-Vice-Commander Joshua Tartavoulle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.