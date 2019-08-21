The Alice Moseley Folk Art & Antique Museum's second annual Fun Fest drew a huge crowd to the historic Bay St. Louis Depot grounds on Saturday.

"It was wonderful," museum Executive Director Lonnie Falgout said. "We had crowds that started building from 2 o'clock on. The entertainment was outstanding. The food was good. We had great vendors, face-painting and snowballs. … It was just wall-to-wall people."

This year's Fun Fest featured the Bay Ratz Marching Battery, The Dave Mayley Band, Coastal Native Delights, Monsters at Large, Faith Becnel, Amanda Shaw and Ryan Foret & The Foret Tradition.

"It was packed towards the end," Falgout said. "It was good for the community. We actually brought people in from a lot of other places. There were a lot of people that came from the Mobile and Hattiesburg areas. One family came down from Minnesota -- they come every year to spend the winter here, but they came down early for the Fun Fest. It was a great day."

Falgout said the event was also a good boost for the museum itself.

"The museum was busy all day, and then we had people coming back on the weekdays. That's all we want, is people to just appreciate what (Miss Alice) did.

"It's a community event, but it's also an event to get people to appreciate Alice and her work.

"The business community really stepped up for us. The state has cut art funding drastically, and we had to scurry to get assistance from several businesses. Now we have to hope we can do it again next year. If funding is available, we will."

Along with 52 paintings by nationally acclaimed folk artist Alice Moseley, the museum contains large collections of vintage bottles, Majolica vases, Tiffany glass, Weller and Newcomb College pottery, and everyday “folk life” objects.

The Museum is a non-profit, tax-exempt 501(c)3 organization. Donations are always welcome and very much appreciated.

Per Alice Moseley’s wishes, admission is always free. For group tours, please call 228-467-9223.