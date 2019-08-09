The Alice Moseley Folk Art and Antique Museum will host the second annual Alice Moseley Fun Fest on Saturday, Aug. 17, on the historic Bay St. Louis Depot grounds.

"What better way to enjoy a Saturday afternoon under the historic Depot oaks?" museum Executive Director Lonnie Falgout said Friday. "Walking, looking, eating, relaxing plus listening to great music with no admission charge!"

Fun Fest 2 will feature local artists, food, refreshments, a children’s area, and live music.

"From our own Bay Ratz, Coastal Native Delights, The Dave Mayley Band and of course Monsters At Large, we've kept and will continue each year with our local entertainers," Falgout said. "Add in a new dynamic, Faith Becnel, our headliner last year Amanda Shaw and then close the day with swamp pop kings, Ryan Foret & The Foret Tradition.

"We're excited by this lineup, but mostly because these musicians wanted to come and play while helping to hopefully making this an annual community celebration."

The Kids' Zone will feature bouncy houses, a sidewalk chalk art contest, and other activities for children, Falgout said.

The festival, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 17, is a free event.

"Some of the business community leaders like the Sliver Slipper, the Shoofly, Hollywood Casino, the Daiquiri Shak, Sea Coast Echo, Hancock County Tourism, to name just a few, saw our commitment to continue this as a fun community gathering, not just as a museum fundraiser," Falgout said. "We want to expose Alice's works and the museum, but more in a community sharing venue."