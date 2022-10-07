Hancock sheriff’s deputies on Friday morning responded to a report of an active shooter at Hancock High School.
“Earlier today, there was a call received by the Hancock Sheriff’s Office of an active shooter at Hancock High School,” Joan Seals, Hancock School District public relations administrator said in a statement Friday morning. “The sheriff’s office reacted swiftly in arriving to the school and working to clear the school, room by room. No one was found on campus.
“Students and staff are currently on fall break. We would like to thank the Hancock Sheriff’s Office for their swift response.”
Active shooter reports were also called in to law enforcement officials in Biloxi, with threats of possible shooters at Biloxi High School, Biloxi Junior High, Biloxi Upper Elementary and North Bay (Biloxi) Elementary.
Police also cleared those locations, with no actual incidents occurring.
