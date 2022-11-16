Absentee voting for Waveland’s General Election begins today, Wednesday Nov. 16.
Waveland City Hall will be open Saturday Nov. 26 and Saturday Dec. 3 for absentee voting.
Waveland City Hall is located at 301 Coleman Ave. and it is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information, call 228-467-4134 or email tfayard@waveland-ms.gov or kseale@waveland-ms.gov.
Waveland’s General Election is scheduled for Dec. 6 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All voting that day will take place at the Coleman Avenue Fire Station, located at 307 Coleman Ave.
In the Nov. 23 edition of the Sea Coast Echo, there will be a question and answer forum with each candidate.
