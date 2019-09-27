Absentee voting began this past Monday and will continue through Nov. 2. for Mississippi and Hancock County's 2019 general election.

"Absentee voting is allowed from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday at the Hancock County Circuit Clerk's Office," deputy clerk Joleen Fore said this week. "We will also be open on Saturday, Oct. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 2, from 8-12."

Fore said any legally registered Hancock County voter over age 65 or any registered voter who is planning to be out of town on Nov. 5 is eligible to cast an absentee ballot.

This year's election will include Hancock County and statewide races.

Many of the county contests have already been effectively settled, since there are no Democratic or third-party candidates in those races.

Unopposed candidates in this year's general election -- all Republicans -- include Hancock County Chancery Clerk Tim Kellar; Circuit Clerk nominee Kendra "KK" Ladner Necaise; Sheriff Ricky Adam; Tax Collector/Assessor Jimmie Ladner; District 3 Supervisor nominee Kodie Koenenn; District 5 Supervisor Darrin "Bo" Ladner; Justice Court Judge 1 Desmond W. Hoda; Constable Place 1 Terry L. Necaise; Constable Place 2 Ray Seal, Jr.; and Bay-Waveland municipal School District Trustee Mike Bell.

However, several other positions have yet to be settled.

Incumbent District 1 Supervisor David Yarborough, an Independent, will face Republican challenger Theresa Ryan and Democratic candidate Jefferson "Buster" Verdin IV.

Incumbent District 2 Supervisor Greg Shaw, a Republican, will face independent candidate Henry Ward in the November General Election.

Incumbent District 4 Supervisor Scotty Adam, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary, will face Democratic candidate Thaddeus Collier in November.

In the Justice Court Place 2 race, Republican nominee Brian S. Necaise will face Independent candidate Teresa Ehrlich in the November general election.

In the Justice Court Judge Place 3, Republican nominee Eric C. Moran will square off against Libertarian candidate Lynn Smith.

For Constable Place 3, Republican nominee Paul Taylor will compete against Democratic candidate Steven L. Saucier and Independent candidate Guy "Tater" Graham in November.

General Election Day 2019 is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 5, with any needed runoff elections scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 26.

For more information, contact Hancock County Circuit Clerk Karen Ruhr's office at 228-467-5265.