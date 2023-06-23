Hotter-than-normal temperatures are headed our way again as high pressure in the upper atmosphere over northern Mexico and Texas slowly shifts eastward towards the northern Gulf Coast over the next week.
Temperatures today and Saturday (June 23-24) will be only slightly above normal, but as the high pressure and its associated hotter surface air slides eastward, each day will get a little hotter. From Sunday through most of next week, the National Weather Service expects afternoon highs near the coast to be in the middle 90s. Inland away from the sea breeze, temperatures are predicted to approach the century mark.
Add the effect of humidity, and heat indices will likely reach the 108 to 115 degree range during the hottest times each day, which may result in the NWS in Slidell issuing heat advisories or warnings during the upcoming week.
There will continue to be a chance of showers each day, but as the Texas high pressure system several miles high in the atmosphere moves closer to our area, it will cause the air above us to slowly sink downward. That sinking motion will make it more difficult for the muggy air near the surface to rise and form rain clouds. So, there will probably be some days during the next week when all of coastal Mississippi remains dry, although forecast skill is not very high at identifying exactly which days those will be more than about 24 hours in advance.
As hot as it will be along the Gulf Coast, it will fall far short of the historic heat experienced in Mexico and Texas for the last two weeks as those regions have sweltered under the same high pressure system that will be influencing our weather in the days ahead.
Numerous all-time high temperature records were set, including many at normally cooler locations in Mexico that are several thousand feet above sea level. Some locations, including in Big Bend National Park in west Texas, hit 118 degrees on multiple days.
