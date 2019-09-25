In the heart of ole towne Bay Saint Louis there is a delightful 1896 shotgun cottage that is a must-see for visitors, tourists and also local citizens. At 108 Cue Street is the home of the Hancock County Historical Society Museum and Library. This treasure of our county serves in many ways as a guest or travel center for those who want to know what attractions are in the area.

The museum is open to the public on weekdays with a friendly docent available to acquaint visitors to the several exhibits, replica models, paintings, books, and artifacts that capture three hundred years of our special cultural heritage. Choctaw and Muskhogean Indian artifacts are of special interest which include tools and weapons. Tomahawks, arrowheads, spearheads, and tools made of granite from New Hampshire, obsidian from Yosemite, and slate from Georgia attest to a far reaching trade network between different tribes over a vast territory connected by canoe travel on the extensive Mississippi River Valley waterways.

The historic district of Bay St. Louis is two hundred years old. Albums containing the images/photos of most of the houses/buildings in Hancock County can be examined at the museum. A gift shop collection of post cards, cookbooks, pamphlets, and books about our history are on display for sale on site which makes a thoughtful present for a loved one or yourself. The library contains hundreds of books of interest on Southern and Hancock County history and the library is an attractive, quiet place to research a subject. Extensive vertical files contain a treasure trove of newspaper articles, and information on hundreds of subjects and persons in our fascinating history. Visitors may have questions about their family genealogy answered. Vast files of photos, previous newsletter publications of our society, and other accumulated history are available in the library computer website. Anyone who likes local history of Hancock County will thoroughly enjoy a visit to the Hancock County Historical Society on Cue Street right across the street from the County Courthouse.

On Friday September 27, the Hancock County Historical Society will host an old fashioned cocktail party from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Kate Lobrano House which is the name of the historical museum/library. The public is invited to this fund-raiser to benefit the building fund. Admission is $25 per person. This ‘Cocktails and Canapes’ party will commence an on- going campaign to attract supplemental donations and grants to maintain the increased expense of maintaining an old building that the $30/year dues paid by the 350 members of the society can no longer sustain gracefully. A visit to the Historic Society Museum/Library will not disappoint anyone who has a passion for history.