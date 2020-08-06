Megan V. struggled with addiction for about 10 years.
After serving a year-and-a-half jail sentence, she was released to the care of the Gulf Coast Christian Women’s Job Corp/Magdalene House.
GCCWJC — a national non-profit organization — is affiliated with the Women’s Missionary Union through the Baptist Association, GCCWJC Executive Director Diane Bennett said.
Through the use of faith-based programs, GCCWJC helps participants find life-sustaining goals and the tools and skills to manage life’s roadblocks and barriers, Bennett said.
Megan said she needed help getting back on her feet after rehab.
“A safe place and classes to help me for life instead of short-term,” she said. “In two months, I learned it’s good to plan for the future and to stop and think about my decisions.”
One of the volunteer-led programs offered is an eight-week workforce development training, Bennet said. After the class, women will have a completed resume, interview skills, and an opportunity to search and apply for jobs.
Participants also learn “soft-work” skills and accountability such as showing up for work on time, and good work ethic, Bennett said.
Paige A. struggled with addiction for 17 years and hopes to pursue a career as a physical therapy assistant.
She is learning how to maintain a household and paying for things on her own.
“I’m learning coping skills and how to deal with emotions because I’ve masked them for so long,” she said. “I was very insecure when I started here, but I got a job and realized I have a work ethic. I built my confidence up and gained new aspiration to go back to school.”
Bennett said that filling out job applications can “scary,” especially if there are things that show up in a background check.
“A lot of girls don’t think they can do it,” she said. “But we teach them that they grow from the past, it doesn’t define you.”
When Paige relapsed in 2018, she discovered that one of the missing links in her recovery was attending AA meetings and having a sponsor.
“I feel like a whole new person,” she said. “My mom told me that she could see the change in me.”
Paige plans to transition her children back to living with her.
Bennett said the six-month program also includes Bible study and a book club where the women can also learn communication skills, vocabulary, writing, and reading comprehension skills.
Participants also participate in volunteer work at Shoreline Park Baptist Church and the King’s Kitchen soup kitchen in Bay St. Louis.
Megan said that performing service work in the community has been “huge” for her. She serves meals at Shoreline Park and King’s Kitchen.
“I see myself being independent and working towards a career in either counseling or as a special needs teacher,” she said. “Something serving and helping others.”
Prior to GCCWJC, Megan said, she was stuck in a cycle of wanting to get better and failing.
“I had had a really good job and my own place,” she said. “I couldn’t maintain it. I lost it all and lost family members. God brought me out of it and told me to stop. He led me here to transition.”
Once the program ends, participants are paired with a Christian mentor, Bennett said. They meet once a week for about an hour discussing their journey and goals.
“What makes us unique is mentoring and that it’s faith-based,” Bennett said. “The ladies always know they can come back to the program. They never really graduate, this is always home.”
Bennett said she frequently receives calls from past participants who update her on their lives.
Melody D. Said she knew God before but “didn’t have much of a relationship.”
“I built that relationship with God in jail,” she said. “My whole life, I was in and out of church with my family. Then it fell off. I didn’t have the relationship that I have now. No matter what, He’s always been there for me. He’s never left me and is always by side.”
Bennett said the women are the “reason I show up.”
“I hope and pray we set the tone of ‘no fear’ here and that they won’t be judged here,” she said. “There’s no reason to be ashamed or embarrassed. We all come before God knowing we need to be redeemed.”
Megan said that — at one point in her life — she did turn from God.
“I had a distorted view of who God was and viewed him as a punisher,” she said. “So when I was messed up, I felt no hope. Now I know he loves me as I am.”
During her time at GCCWJC, Megan said she learned that the “best place I’ve experienced growth is when I’ve stepped outside my comfort zone. It’s okay to not be perfect because we’re only human. The most beautiful place I’ve ever experienced is on the other side of that fear. I’m trusting my choices again. I’m worthy of life and worthy of doing this.”
Bennett said that most of her referrals come from local organizations such as Homes of Grace; Crossroads; jail ministry; Hancock Resource Center; Child Protective Services; Hope Haven; youth court; CASA; and the Center for Domestic Violence.
GCCWJC offers programs for women in Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, and Pearl River counties.
They are volunteer-led by social workers, bankers, teachers, etc.
GCCWJC’s new session of classes began on June 22 and include:
- Work force readiness - preparing women for successful job opportunities and stable employment.
- Money management - teaching women how to pay down debt and live within their monetary capabilities.
- Anger management - open to all who may need to comply with any court-ordered class.
- Bible study, communications skills and life skills classes.
- Parent class - meets court requirements and is a total of six sessions. This class meets on Monday from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
The classes (which are about an hour long) are offered Monday through Friday from 2 to 5 p.m., free of charge, and also open to the community.
GCCWJC is located at 10469 Hwy. 603. To register, contact Bennett at 228-586-3510.
Learn more through Facebook at Gulf Coast Christian Women’s Job Corp.
GCCWJC is a 501 [c] [3] and also accepts donations.
