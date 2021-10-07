Cruisin’ the Coast is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, “and it’s going to be a good one,” Lakeshore Body Shop owner Tony “Dago” Catania said last week.
“I love everything about Cruisin’,” Catania said. “I wish I was on the Cruisin’ Committee.”
Catania loves the event so much, he has framed commemorative posters from each year of the event adorning the front office of his business.
“I have the complete set,” he said. “I’ll get the one for this year on Sunday. Everybody that comes in here loves these poster. A lot of our customers come in here and say they can’t believe it’s a body shop because it’ so clean and pretty in here.”
Catania is a life-long car enthusiast, as evidenced by his love for Cruisin’ the Coast, and the 40-plus year’s he’s been in the body shop business.
He began his career in auto body-repair in 1974, and opened Lakeshore Body Shop & Collision Center in 1984.
“I’ve been in this business for 42 years and I still enjoy what I do, even at 67 years old,” he said. “I have. A lot of good customers. I love ‘em. It’s been good. The years have been good to me and the Good Lord has been good to me.”
Visitors are always welcome to check out the Cruisin’ the Coast posters at Lakeshore Body Shop & Collision Center, located at 5445 Lower Bay Rd., Bay St. Louis. The business is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., but closed from noon-1 p.m. for lunch. For more, call 228-467-1535 or email lakeshorebodyshop@gmail.com.
