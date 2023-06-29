For this year’s observance of National Reunification Month, the Hancock County Youth Court is celebrating a bit differently.
“What’s happened is, over the years, the number of kids in custody has gone down,” Hancock County Judge Trent Favre said. “When I got here, it was almost 400, now it’s like in the 80s. We just don’t have as much interaction with the same numbers, which means we’re not going to have the same output.”
Favre said it’s not because the good results are going down, it’s just the court isn’t seeing the same volume.
“We’re removing fewer kids by maintaining them in the homes and providing them with services,” Favre said. “We’ve done some really good work with the parents in the home, but we’re not ‘reunifying’ because we never removed them.”
This year, instead of hosting its annual reunification ceremony, Favre said, the youth court plans to highlight awareness, which included a proclamation of June as National Reunification Month at the Hancock County Board of Supervisors’ June 19 meeting.
According to the American Bar Association’s website, National Reunification Month “recognizes the people and efforts around the country that help families to stay together.”
In addition to the proclamation, the Hancock County Family Treatment Court is also highlighting its newest peer support specialist, April Johnson, who graduated from the program last year and successfully reunited with her daughter.
The Family Treatment Court program partners with Tulane University and participants see a medical doctor who prescribes any medication they might need. The program includes three 90-day phases, Family Treatment Court’s program coordinator Sarah Johnson said. The amount of testing depends on the level of care a participant needs.
Graduates can also continue seeing a therapist, undergo drug screens, or see the doctor, Sarah added.
“In the first 90 days, they see the doctor once a week, therapist once or twice a week, group weekly, and then random drug screening, sometimes up to every day,” Sarah said. “Phase Two, participants might only see the doctor biweekly or every three weeks, depending on the medications prescribed.”
Favre said peer support is a “big piece of the puzzle with drug courts and treatment courts.” He said there is also a national push to engage people in these roles.
“What we believe is that parents who are going through this process will connect easier with someone who has been through it,” Favre said. “When you have Exhibit A in front of someone whose been successful and hired by the court to do the work to help parents, it just resonates, I think, very strongly with parents.”
Favre said April is one of the most “persistent” people with drive and determination.
“She decided she wanted to do this,” Favre said. “You would give her a little crack in the door and she would just push that door open to go to the next level, researching on her own, getting her own certifications, just really trying to figure out how she could make this a career path.”
At first, April volunteered for about five or six months, and also led some group therapy sessions.
“Judge Favre hired me for 10 hours a week, then it went to 30 hours a week, and then now I’m full-time,” April said.
Hancock County Family Treatment Court recovery specialist and licensed clinical social worker Cecile Tebo said there is an “art to this.”
“It was very evident, from day one when I met April, that the art of working with others was truly there,” Tebo said. “I think her experience, looking back, it was the journey she needed so she could do what she was made to do. The other day we had a client who was so devastated and when I heard her let the client in and she said to the client ‘honey, I had my child taken away, I know this.’ And the client just stopped and looked at her and said ‘and you’re an employee here?’ and she said ‘yes ma’am.’ It was a total change for that client, that moment. And I witness this all the time. And it really is the golden nugget to any recovery program, is to have that individual who has the art of really being able to give to others in such a beautiful way. It’s been a game changer, I find.”
April said that once she felt she had a “foot in the door,” she said, “I am going to do this.”
“I’m hard-headed, I’ll argue with a mop pole, is what my grandma used to tell me,” April said. “I said, ‘okay, I can do this, I am going to do this.’ If anybody can do it, I know I can do it.
April recalled her first time in court two years ago when her daughter was taken away and how she felt after leaving the court room.
“It was the worst day of my life, it was terrible, it was hard,” April said. “And Cecile was there chasing me to my car in the rain. The only thing I could have wished for is that there had been somebody in my shoes that could’ve said, ‘you can do this, it’s okay, you’re not alone, you’re not the only person in the world that’s had their child taken. You have a disease, it’s called addiction, and it is manageable.’’’
April said she started to realize that saying ‘it’s okay’ is helpful and it does help people who come in without any family or anyone to say ‘I love you, I care about you, it’s going to be alright, you can do this.’
“Some of them come in and they really don’t know how to be parents,” she said. “Because their parents were addicts themselves. They just need a little help.”
Favre said many people do so much work before he sees the participants in the courtroom.
“Connecting with the parent is so important,” he said. “They’ve got to connect with me as a judge and know that I really am looking out for them and want what’s best for them. And that’s hard for some people to get to.”
April said that was one of her hurdles.
“I’m from Louisiana,” she said. “In Louisiana, when you get your child taken away, you don’t get them back. It is what it is. I’ve been incarcerated for two years, I’ve been through the system, I’ve been to eight or nine rehabs and I’ve seen many, many judges; seen many, many counselors and none of them worked. Just the fact that there was a judge that really did care really opened my eyes to maybe this might work.”
April said when parents come in asking questions, she tells them to work through the process, trust the judge, and that whatever he asks them to do is what’s best for them and their children.
“Please just listen, accept it, own it and understand it, and we can get through this,” she said.
Tebo added, “you have to trust before you can surrender,” and April’s presence gives them an almost “automatic trust.”
“With that trust, there’s going to be surrender and with that surrender, there’s going to be recovery,” she said.
Another component to April’s role, Tebo said, is the long-term recovery, which happens most for people who stay engaged.
“The other part to this, with April, is her own continued sobriety,” Tebo said. “My hope for her is, as we start getting more graduations with her here, that she will be designing her own peer support training program for others that complete our program.”
April agreed and feels that “maybe this is the key to recovery.”
“Something that when you go into rehab, they don’t tell you about,” she said. “The little secret that nobody tells you, giving back is recovery for me. It is what it is. I don’t think that I would be sober today had it not been for the fact that I’m here helping somebody else.”
In her role, April handles the drug testing, which she said allows her the chance to do check-ins with all the participants. She also conducts peer support sessions and guides participants to resources for housing, food assistance, Medicaid, daycare, etc. She is also the point of contract before a relapse can happen, which means that she is on call and will meet them.
April said her advice to participants when they are nearing a relapse is “How much do you love your children?”
“Addiction is the most selfish disease that there is,” she said. “Let’s think about them. Where are they right now? What are they doing? Why are we here right now at this very moment?”
She also ensures they either have an Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous application on their phone so they can find a meeting.
April said that some participants are skeptical at first about her own story.
“I’ll show them a picture of when I was in the midst of my addiction and they’re like ‘maybe I can do it,’’’ she said.
Favre added that “the embrace that we give people here is almost, this is too good to be true. Like they couldn’t possibly love me and care for me. Why are these people so nice to me? Why are they so concerned about who I am?”
“Making that connection is important,” he said. “April is a key piece to that, really getting to the root of that connection.”
Another key element of their program is Sarah.
“None of this really could have happened without her,” Tebo said. “Structure, consistency, and always, always available. In any recovery, there needs to be an element of structure. She’s really good about that, but she also does it with such love, but it’s like a structured disciplined love.”
April said that Sarah taught her self-discipline.
Favre said when the program first started, there wasn’t any peer support group. However, the doctors they work with at Tulane suggested that.
“We knew we were going to pick somebody from our program,” he said. “April was a little sooner in my mind than I thought. Her persistence in identifying that we needed that niche filled is why she’s here now.”
Tebo said that what Favre has created is “outstanding” and is the model of having everything under one roof: Medical care, counseling, peer support, screenings, and court.
“All in all, if we didn’t have our judge, we wouldn’t be where we are,” Sarah said. “That kind of effort and love that he puts into all cases. I wish everyone could get a little glimpse of what happens in our family treatment court hearings so they would see the connection, the intent that he puts into the interaction with our participants is really amazing.”
Since the program began in June 2021, more than 115 people have been assessed.
