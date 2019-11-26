“Thanksgiving is the holiday of peace, the celebration of work and the simple life… a true folk-festival that speaks the poetry of the turn of the seasons, the beauty of seedtime and harvest, the ripe product of the year — and the deep, deep connection of all these things with God.”

– Ray Stannard Baker

Friends and families will gather in homes and halls all over the country tomorrow for Thanksgiving feasts, and about a thousand are more are expected to gather at the Our Lady of the Gulf Community Center for the 34th annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner hosted by the Kelly Family.

"We've been doing this for the (over three decades)," Nancy Bosarge -- one of the "Kelly Girls" -- said last year. "We're so grateful that we can share it with all the wonderful people in the community..

"We get blessed back so much in so many ways that I think we get more benefit out of it than they do."

A lot of time, effort and money go into the feast each year, she said, with 40-50 volunteers helping prepare and serve the meals and several local businesses kicking in some of the food.

Up until last year, the Kellys hosted the event at American Legion Post 139 in Bay St. Louis, but the legion has leased the building, prompting the move to the OLG Center at 228 S. Beach Blvd. in the Bay.The dinner is open to everyone and includes turkey and all the trimmings. Take-out dinners are also available. Deliveries will also be made to the homebound in Bay , Waveland and Hancock County.

Also on Thursday, the King’s Kitchen in Bay St. Louis will serve a full Thanksgiving dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Everyone is welcome. All meals are free.

"The Silver Slipper is providing the full Thanksgiving meal for us," Pastor Mike Ramsey said. "Everybody's welcome."