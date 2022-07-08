The Martin Luther King Park in Bay St. Louis — closed for months due to massive renovations — reopened with a splash on Saturday, and closed the day’s activities with a literal bang, an elaborate fireworks display.
The new and improved park includes a massive splash pad, which area children tested out on Saturday, accompanied by a few officers of the Bay St. Louis Police Department.
“This splash pad is going to be well used,” Mayor Mike Favre said Saturday. “It’s going to give the kids not just of this community, but the entire city and neighbors and visitors coming to Bay St. Louis, a place to have fun.”
Ward 3 City Councilman Jeffrey Reed thanked all the volunteers, donors and business owners who have worked so hard over the past several months to renovate the park.
“The community is extremely excited” to have the park back in operation and better than ever, Reed said.
MLK Park Committee Chairman Lonnie Falgout said last week the park’s new facilities were “made possible by grants from Lowe’s Corporation, $50,000; the Seal Foundation, $30,000; Mississippi Power Foundation, $40,000; other donations from Powerhouse of Deliverance, Frigo Orthodontics, David Rush Contracting, Lightning Quick Signs, Elzy Concrete, Rodney Corr Contracting, Colt Fayard Construction, and many other contributors.”
The upgrades at the park include a brand new splash pad — paid for primarily by Power House of Deliverance in Bay St. Louis and Frigo Orthodontics; complete renovations of the bathroom facilities and pavilion; a new community stage; landscaping and refurbishing throughout the park; an ADA-compliant sidewalk; and new fencing, lighting and security measures.
The park also now includes several murals by artist Marian Glaser featuring notable local African-American leaders who have passed, including Coach Willie Bradley, long-time educator Willie Acker, Valena C. Jones and Louis J. Piernas. It also includes a painting of long-time civil rights leader and congressman John Lewis.
Additional renovations to be completed in the fall include new brick fencing and parking along Washington Street and a statue of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
