There’s an old saying that “Every dog has his day,” and for Remi the Courthouse Dog, it was last Friday, when she had a joyful reunion with her former family.
“Last week, after three years of separation, Remi and her first family were able to reunite for a visit at Hancock County Youth Court,” Remi’s handler CASA of Hancock County Victim Services Coordinator Naomi Strawhorn said.
“I swear, Remi had tears in her eyes,” CASA Executive Director Cynthia Chauvin said.
The Sridhar family was overjoyed to see Remi last week, shedding joyful tears themselves.
“There were no dry eyes in the room when Remi went into puppy mode,” Strawhorn said.
“Last week, Sridhar Ramalingam, his wife Chitra, and sons Nitin, 14, and Navin, 12, traveled from Florida to Mississippi to visit the same working dog that they brought into their family in early 2018,” Strawhorn said. “Remi was bred by Canine Companions at their headquarters in Santa Rosa, CA. After eight weeks with a breeder caregiver, Remi traveled across the country to the Sridhar Family. On a completely voluntary basis, the family trained, loved, and cared for Remi for the next 18 months.”
Remi was dropped off for advanced training in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic. In August 2020, Strawhorn traveled to Orlando to attend Team Training with three other individuals/teams hoping for assistance dogs. Remi was one of the many dogs that Strawhorn said she “was privileged to train alongside,” and by Naomi’s special request, Canine Companions agreed to place Remi with her to serve in Hancock County as the state’s only Courthouse Facility Dog. Since being placed with Strawhorn on Aug. 6, 2020, Remi has served dozens of child victims of abuse/neglect for hundreds of hours of direct service in courtrooms, forensic interviews, juvenile detention, and residential facilities.
“She was my very first puppy dog,” Sridhar Ramalingam said. “I never had dogs growing up, (my wife) did.”
Now, he has his second dog, which he and his family are also training at their home in Ponte Vedra, Fla., to be another courthouse companion.
“We are very much privileged to know all wonderful people,” Chitra Sridhar said. “Thank you all so much for being there for Remi, and she is such a sweetheart, and we all miss her a lot but are proud for raising her.”
“I’m glad you all were able to have this moment,” Youth Court Judge Trent Favre said. “It’s something I’ll never forget.”
“We are forever grateful to the Ramalingam family for volunteering to raise Remi for the first year and half of her life,” Chauvin said. “Watching them reconnect with Remi and being able to show them the impact of her work with Naomi was an incredible experience for me to witness.”
