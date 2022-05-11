Old Town Bay St. Louis, MS will be teaming up with rogue pirates and swashbucklers Friday and Saturday, May 20-21, during the 7th annual Pirate Day in the Bay celebration. The downtown event, organized by the non-profit Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse, is centered around Old Town and Pirate Central, located at S. Beach Blvd. and Court Street. This festival, named a Top Twenty Event by the Southeast Tourism Society and Mississippi Magazine’s 2021 Spring Festival M-List winner for Best of Travel Awards, draws locals and visitors from across fifty states and Canada.
The weekend will be packed with music, family/kid-friendly activities, and a few adult-only events. Krewe members will be in full pirate attire, and visitors are encouraged to wear their pirate best to celebrate the Bay’s pirate history, dating back over 200 years.
The festival kicks off Friday, May 20 at 4:00 pm, when pirates officially arrive in Bay St. Louis and begin meandering their way through Old Town with an adult pub-crawl and scavenger hunt throughout local eateries and establishments. This adults-only event requires a ticket, which can be purchased in advance or at Pirate Central that day. All ages are welcome to enjoy free live music 7pm.-11pm.
Grab a coffee or bottled water and catch the 2nd annual cardboard boat races Saturday morning from 8:00 am – noon. The pirates have teamed up with the Hancock County Historical Society to incorporate this fun family event into their Pirate Day in the Bay festival. The Historical Society is challenging all cities, municipalities, schools, organizations, individuals, or groups to get creative and build a cardboard boat per specifications and come “float your boat”, off the beach adjacent to the BSL harbor. There are several prize categories and there is plenty of room for spectators along the pier overlooking the starting line. Ms. Mary’s Old Town Snowballs & Ice Cream vendor truck will be there as the sun warms up the Bay. To register a cardboard boat, and see rules and instruction tips, go to www.hancockcountyhistoricalsociety.com.
Mid-morning Saturday join in or be an active spectator for the family-friendly Lil’ Buccaneers’ Parade at 11am. Kids can also enjoy the pirate play zone, also open 11 am until 7 pm (small fee required for entrance). The popular pirate costume contest is scheduled for noon with an overall adult male and female winner named, as well as the top three winners in several children’s age groups.
Also on Saturday, shop the craft vendors and enjoy entertainment all day at Pirate Central. See the ever-popular belly dancer troupe from Pandorium Belly Dance Company followed by the Pirate Invasion Parade and ROMC dance performers at 5pm. After the parade enjoy live entertainment featuring a New Orleans favorite, “Top Cats”, from 7pm-11pm. and a Grand Finale Fireworks Display over the harbor at 9 pm.
Although most events of this weekend are free, the weekend festival is an annual fundraiser for the Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse, a volunteer organization that promotes economic development in Hancock County and through fundraising, supports a very diverse group of interests to include the arts, veterans services, scholarships, job creation, and other non-profit organizations in the community.
Budget Travel Magazine named “The Bay” one of the "Coolest Small Towns in America" in 2013. Coastal Living Magazine named Bay St. Louis one of the top ten small beach towns in the country in 2010, and it was also named in the Official Best of Mississippi listing as the Best Pleasure Seekers Paradise in 2014. The Bay was just featured in the April 2021 issue of Southern Living Magazine as one of the South’s Best Beach Towns.
Pirate Day in the Bay is sponsored by Silver Slipper Casino, ABC Rental, Bayou Caddy Utility South, and Rosetti’s Liquor Barrel.
Full details and the event schedule can be found on the website www.MKOTSH.com. For further information, call Dina Rosetti at (228) 216-6416 or Ginny Cabell at (601) 953-1972.
