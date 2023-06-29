As the July Fourth holiday approaches, there are plenty of activities planned in Hancock County, including a huge festival, a couple of fireworks displays and a boat parade.
The 39th annual Our Lady of the Gulf Crab Festival began in Bay St. Louis on Thursday, and will run through this Saturday, July 1.
We have the same great food we’ve always had,” event chairman James “Jimmy” Osbourn said. “We’re going to have over a 150 craft booths, we’ve got the rides for the young people, and as far as food, we’ve got boiled crabs, boiled shrimp, stuffed crab potatoes, hot dogs, hamburgers, and all the crab specialties and New Orleans favorites people love, plus funnel cakes, snowballs, cotton candy and a whole lot more.
“It’s right here on the beach in beautiful Bay St. Louis, it’s a great, fun family event.”
The gates will be open at the Crab Fest grounds from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. all three days of the festival.
Crab Fest is also bringing back its stellar live music line-up, Osbourn said.
On Thursday, Monsters at Large are scheduled to perform from 7-11 p.m.
On Friday, Ross Grisham is scheduled to perform from 2-6 p.m. and the Chee Weez are scheduled from 7-11 p.m.
On Saturday, JC & the Baytown Groove are scheduled to perform from 2-6 p.m. and Ryan Foret will take the stage from 7-11 p.m.
In addition to the food, carnival rides and live music, Crab Fest will include a 5K “Not a Crabby Run” and 1 Mile Fun Run on Saturday, beginning at 8 a.m. at the Washington St. Pavilion, with registration at 7 a.m.; a 50/50 raffle and a $1,000 raffle; and more than 150 arts & crafts booths.
Other Hancock County-area Independence Day weekend activities include:
• The Garden Isle Community Association will host its annual Fourth of July Boat Parade this Saturday, July 1, at 11 a.m. on the Jourdan River. If you don’t live in the neighborhood, you should be able to see the parade by boat at Oyster Bayou near Hollywood Gulf Coast Casino.
• The city of Diamondhead will host its second annual 4th of July Fireworks Celebration from 5:30-10 p.m. this Saturday, July 1. The fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. on the south side of Diamondhead at Harbor Circle.
The event will also include live music, food vendors. Beer, wine and soft drinks will also be available for purchase. Bring your own chair or blanket to enjoy the celebration.
• The Jourdan River Communities Association will host “Lighting Up Da Bay” this Sunday, July 2, at 8:30 p.m. at Oyster Bayou on the Jourdan River.
Boaters can anchor near or around the old Coca Cola Plantation and enjoy the show.
• The Silver Slipper Casino will host a fireworks show on the beach this Sunday, July 2, beginning at 9 p.m. The Dave Mayley Band will perform at the Slipper Beach Bar from 6-9 p.m., and radio stars Walton & Johnson will do a meet & greet at the Beach Bar from 5-7 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.