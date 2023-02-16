A sizable percentage of the population of Bay St. Louis wedged itself into the Bay Community Center last Thursday for the 16th annual Rotary Club of Bay St. Louis' annual Chili/Mac & Cheese Cook Off.
“The Rotary Club of Bay St Louis Krewe killed it last night at our 16th annual Chili N Mac and Cheese Cook Off,” club President Cynthia Chauvin said. “Twenty-eight teams competed and they brought their A game. … So many people helped make this event possible. Way to go to our chili chairman David G. Mayley and Ashley Mayley! I’m honored to lead this club and proud of what we do to make our community a better place to live. Thanks again to everyone that helped, participated, showed up to eat, and a special thanks to our judges.”
This year’s winners included:
BEST CHILI
1. Dr. David Tuminello and staff
2. Dunbar Village
3. Rotaty Satellite Club
5 ALARM HOT & SPICY
CASA of Hancock County
THE BIG CHEESE
Pilger Title
BEST LAGNIAPPE
City of Diamondhead
BEST BOOTH
City of Diamondhead
PEOPLES CHOICE
Pilger Title
Chauvin said money raised from this year’s event will “go to service projects that address food insufficiency locally and internationally, a medical mission in Belize and other worthwhile causes.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.