Authorities were still on the scene late Tuesday evening after a 14-year-old girl died from an apparent gunshot wound at a Bayside Park residence.
“If anyone has kids, stop what you're doing and go hug them tight right now,” officials from the Bayside Fire Department posted on social media Tuesday. “This family has been through the worst nightmare tonight. Keep them in your thoughts & prayers!”
As of around 10 p.m. Tuesday, no arrests had been made in the incident, and no details were being released while investigators probed the scene at Bayside’s East Madison Street.
Officials would not say if the incident was intentional or accidental.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 228-466-6900.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.