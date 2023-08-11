The Mississippi Department of Transportation temporarily closed both lanes of I-10 between Hwy. 607/Waveland Exit 2 and Hwy. 603/Bay St. Louis Exit 13 on Friday afternoon due to a grass fire covering more than 100 acres.
MDOT said the smoke severely limited visibility.
Law enforcement officers were diverting east-bound traffic onto Hwy. 607 and west-bound traffic onto Hwy. 603.
Firefighters from multiple agencies were at the scene.
MDOT warned that “drivers can expect major travel delays.”
