This Saturday, May 21, at 3 p.m. as part of Arts Alive BSL, Jimbo Matthus and Dale Pohl will be doing a demonstration of the marionette workshop being offered at the 100 Men Hall this June. Stop by to see how the magic is done and sign up your child – there are a few spots left for the free June workshop.
Hancock County's premier arts festival in the Bay! There will be 45 artist tents, children's activities, three performance stages, a culinary competition, and more! With food onsite, and within walking distance.
Arts Alive BSL will be held in the thriving Depot Arts District on Blaize Avenue from the Community Hall, located at 301 Blaize Avenue to the Arts, Hancock County Headquarter located at 405 Blaize Avenue. For more info, check out The Arts Webpage www.hancockarts.org or email hancockarts@gmail.com.
Workshop Information:
Jimbo Mathus and Dale Pohl will offer a month-long community (free) workshop for 20 children, ages 10-14, this June at the 100 Men Hall to educate and commemorate the Hall’s centennial anniversary.
“A Blues Chronicle'' – with a custom-designed marionette stage - The young artisans will learn how to create marionettes (includes clay work, sewing and painting), construct a marionette stage (carpentry), design the set (lighting and painting), and will become proficient in storytelling and script writing as well as learn to appreciate the unique music born in Coastal Mississippi, by decade, thanks to 100 Men Hall. The program will use art and music to foster a deeper appreciation for the culture, music and history of the 100 Men Hall Community and its lasting impact on Bay Saint Louis and the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
This project is supported by the MEMBERS of Coast Electric through Operation Round Up and their Community Trust, in partnership with the Gulf Coast Community Foundation
The workshop is open to 20 students between the ages of 10 and 14 years old and will be held from Wednesday, June 1st until Wednesday, June 29, culminating in a performance to be held Thursday, June 30th.
Oxford born Jimbo Mathus, artist, storyteller and musician will be in residence at the 100 Men Hall’s Tin Shed during the entire month of June and will collaborate with Bay Saint Louis resident, Dale Pohl, artist and art teacher.
After weeks of intense studies and hands-on creativity, the program will culminate with a live performance of “A Blues Chronicle'' at the 100 Men Hall. The performance will be open to the public for families, residents and visitors to appreciate the significance and 100-year timeline of all of the aspects that created this historical landmark. The performance will be videotaped to use in classrooms throughout Mississippi.
To register for the workshop, contact Rachel at 100menhall@gmail.com or call 415.336.9543.
Workshop starts: Wednesday, June 1st
Workshop ends: Wednesday, June 29th
When: Monday through Thursday from: 8AM until NOON
Performance Date: Wednesday, June 29, 2022 (REVISED – NEW DATE – TIME to be determined)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.