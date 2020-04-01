The Waveland Board of Aldermen and Mayor Mike Smith on Wednesday met by conference call and unanimously approved a proclamation enacting a stay-at-home order and curfew to help stem the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
The curfew, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, in order to give residents and businesses time to make necessary arrangements, Smith said.
The order includes the temporary closure of “non-essential business,” city attorney Malcolm Jones said, including “personal care, grooming businesses, spas, massage parlors, fitness centers, nail salons, gyms and other similar types of businesses.”
“They can be open for what’s called minimum operation, and that’s to maintain the facilities and condition of their equipment, oversee payroll and benefits … and to facilitate employees who are working from their residence,” Jones said.
Under the governor’s order, ransient overnight lodging — hotels and motels - “can stay open,” Jones said, “ but they are limited to one person per bed. I think the intent was to try to limit the number of people who could be housed in a single structure for short-term rental.”
Restaurants will still be able to offer curbside or drive-through pickup and deliveries.
Buccaneer State Park will be closed to visitors.
Although the beaches will be closed as of 5 p.m. Friday by Gov. Tate Reeves’ proclamation earlier on Wednesday, Jones opined that people would still be able to cross the beach to go wade fishing and would be able to go crabbing from the seawall.
The Coleman Avenue lighthouse bathrooms will remain closed, but the parking lot will remain open for those who intend to use the walking track or go wade fishing. Loitering at the lot will be prohibited.
Bay St. Louis issued a similar order earlier on Wednesday, while the cities of Gulfport, Biloxi, D’Iberville and Long Beach did so on Tuesday.
General recreation, such as walking, hiking and fishing, would still be allowed, Jones said, although people are still encouraged to practice social distancing — staying at least six feet apart and practicing proper hygiene and hand-washing, etc.
Waveland Police Chief Mike Prendergast said officers would first issue a warning to those out after curfew without a proper reason, “but if we run into them again for the same kind of thing, we’re going to start issuing citations. .. If they’re telling us that they’re going to work (at an essential business), we have have no issue with that.”
Jones said that people who do have to be out after curfew to travel to or from work should probably try to get something on official company letterhead from their employers.
The board of aldermen will meet again on Tuesday via “Zoom” online. The city will issue instructions within the next few days on how the public can participate in the meeting.
