As of Saturday morning, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 97 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, with two new cases reported in Hancock County.
"Six new deaths have also been confirmed, in Coahoma, Harrison, Lauderdale, Pearl River, and Wilkinson counties," according to an MSDH statement. "The state total of cases since March 11 now stands at 1,455, with 35 deaths."
As of Saturday, a total of 30 cases was reported in Hancock County, with one death and two cases at long-term care facilities. In Harrison County, the total number of cases was 70, with three deaths and one long-term care facility outbreak. In Pearl River County, the total was 43 cases with one death and one long-term care facility outbreak.
As of 6 p.m. on Friday, April 3, the MSDH Public Health Laboratory had tested 5,685 individuals in the state, with 552 of the tests returning as positive. That figure does not include tests performed by local healthcare providers.
There are now three COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, both male and female, with results in 36-14 hours. Open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Residents are asked to call the Memorial before coming in for possible testing as procedures will differ from site to site. A fever of 100.4 AND severe cough or chest pain is required to receive testing.
Please call the Memorial Physician Clinic COVID-19 HOTLINE at (228) 867-5000 extended to 7 days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to speak with clinical staff dedicated to answering COVID-19 health related questions, to receive guidance, or additional instructions if you are experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19. A recorded message with relevant, commonly asked questions, will be available after 8 p.m.
Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.
