The Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday reported 104 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, with four new deaths confirmed, including deaths in Chickasaw, Jackson, Marshall and Monroe counties. Two more cases were also reported in Hancock County, but no new deaths.
“The state total of cases now stands at 1,177, with 26 deaths,” according to an MSDH statement.
MSDH also reported two new outbreaks in Hancock County-area long-term care facilities.
“We are also actively investigating COVID-19 cases in nursing homes and similar long-term care facilities in several counties,” according to the MSDH website. “Because this group of older adults is much more vulnerable to severe illness and death from coronavirus infection, even a single case among residents or staff begins an outbreak investigation and diseases control measures among close contacts of those involved.”
As of Thursday, there were 22 total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hancock County, with one death. Harrison County’s total number of coronavirus cases had risen to 53, with one death and one reported outbreak in a long-term care facility. Pearl River County reported a total of 36 confirmed cases on Thursday, with no deaths, and one long-term-care facility outbreak.
“The MSDH Public Health Laboratory is testing samples submitted by Mississippi physicians and healthcare providers around the state in cases where COVID-19 is determined to be a risk,” according to agency officials. “Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should call their doctor or healthcare provider for instructions on safely being examined. Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed.”
As of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1, the MSDH Public Health Laboratory had tested 5,257 individuals in the state, with 504 of the tests returning as positive.
That figure does not include tests performed by local healthcare providers, which would account for the other 673 cases confirmed In the state.
There are now three COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, both male and female, with results in 36-14 hours. Open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Residents are asked to call the Memorial before coming in for possible testing as procedures will differ from site to site. A fever of 100.4 AND severe cough or chest pain is required to receive testing.
Please call the Memorial Physician Clinic COVID-19 HOTLINE at (228) 867-5000 extended to 7 days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to speak with clinical staff dedicated to answering COVID-19 health related questions, to receive guidance, or additional instructions if you are experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19. A recorded message with relevant, commonly asked questions, will be available after 8 p.m.
Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.
