The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Saturday reported 284 new cases of COVID-19 in the state -- including three in Hancock County -- and 12 new deaths. Forty-seven of the new cases were among residents in long-term care facilities.
"The number of Mississippians currently hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection has risen by 4 to 405," according to an MSDH statement. "Mississippi's total COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 5,718, with 221 deaths."
The total of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Hancock County has now risen to 59, with a total of five deaths and seven people infected in long-term care facilities.
Harrison County reported one new case, as of 6 p.m. on Friday, bringing the total there to 158 with six deaths and one person infected in a long-term care facility.
In Pearl River County, four new cases and one new death were reported Saturday morning, bringing the totals to 148 people with the virus, 14 dead, with 28 people in long-term care facilities infected.
The MSDH is seeking Certified Nursing Assistants to aid in the battle against COVID-19. Please email your contact information and résumé to kimberly.reese@msdh.ms.gov.
As of 6 p.m. on Friday, the MSDH Public Health Laboratory had tested 11,396 Mississippi residents for COVID-19 and other providers around the state had tested 47,561, for a total of 58,957.
“If you have symptoms of COVID-19,” the MSDH report said, “make sure to contact a testing provider near you: http://HealthyMS.com/covid19test.”
There are now COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, both male and female, with results in 36-14 hours. Open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
• Children’s International Medical Group — 467-1320
• Coastal Family Health Center — 228-463-9666.
