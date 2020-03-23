On Monday morning, the Mississippi State Department of health reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, with first cases in three counties. The state total now stands at 249, with still just one death.
No new cases were reported in Hancock County — the total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases here still stands at four. There are 12 total cases in Pearl River County, 21 in Harrison County and seven in Jackson County. Hinds County has the most total cases in the state, at 24, as of Monday morning.
On Sunday, the MSDH released an active list of local COVID-19 testing sites which will be open throughout the state on Monday, including one in Hancock County.
The Hancock site is Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic – Bay St. Louis, which can be reached at 228-867-5000 or 228-575-2929.
Residents are asked to call the facility before coming in for possible testing. A fever of 100.4 AND severe cough or chest pain is required to receive testing.
The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is now available every day, 24 hours a day. You can call 877-978-6453.
