The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday afternoon reported 178 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including one new case in Hancock County, and 10 new deaths statewide.
“Currently there are 384 Mississippians hospitalized for COVID-19,” according to the agency’s post Wednesday. “The total of Mississippi's cases since March 11 now stands at 4,894, with 193 deaths.”
As of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, 54 cases of the novel coronavirus had been reported in Hancock County, with five total deaths and six total cases in long-term care facilities.
Harrison County reported no new cases of the virus, with a total of 150 and six deaths, with two cases in long-term care facilities.
Pearl River county saw two new cases, rising to 136, with a total of 10 deaths and 25 patients infected in long-term care facilities.
““Our daily testing rate also puts us among the top states in the nation,” according to the MSDH. “Testing and social precautions are now working together to help control COVID-19 in Mississippi.”
As of Tuesday at 6 p.m., “Mississippi's total of COVID-19 tests have risen to 53,835 for all testing providers operating in Mississippi,” according to MSDH.
The national COVID Tracking Project on Monday listed Mississippi as 14th in the U.S. for testing by population, with approximately 17.2 residents tested per 100,000.
If you have symptoms of COVID-19, make sure to contact a testing provider near you: http://HealthyMS.com/covid19test.”
There are now COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, both male and female, with results in 36-14 hours. Open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
• Children’s International Medical Group — 467-1320
• Coastal Family Health Center — 228-463-9666.
