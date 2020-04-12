The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Mississippi on Sunday morning has declined for the second day in a row. The Mississippi State Department of Health on Sunday reported 139 new cases in the state, including two in Hancock County, bringing the total number of cases to 2,781.
The MSDH also reported three new deaths from the virus, bringing the total number in the state to 96.
Hancock County now reports 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Hancock County remained at five.
On Saturday, MSDH reported 173 new cases of the novel coronavirus; on Friday, the agency had reported 209 new cases.
In Harrison County, three new cases were reported, bringing the total to 110, with five deaths total. In Pearl River County, one new case was reported, bringing the total to 83; and one new death was reported, bringing the total to seven.
The approximate total of cases statewide that required hospitalization remained at around 29 percent, as of 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, according to MSDH data.
Also as of 6 p.m. on Saturday, the total number of people tested for COVID-19 was 20,370, with 2,781 testing positive.
"The MSDH Public Health Laboratory, its partners, and private providers are testing statewide for COVID-19," according to the agency. "Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing. Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state.
"Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test."
There are now three COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, both male and female, with results in 36-14 hours. Open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
MSDH has issued the following recommendations for healthcare workers, essential businesses, and the general public, including:
• Everyone should wear a cloth mask when away from home in places like grocery stores where a distance of at least six feet between persons can't easily be maintained. (Remember, surgical masks or other medical-grade masks should be reserved for healthcare workers only.)
• Essential businesses should make every effort to ensure proper hand hygiene, avoid crowding, and encourage social distancing.
• Healthcare workers should wear a face covering (either manufactured or appropriate cloth mask) throughout the workday in clinical care areas, even if they do not come into direct contact with patients.
