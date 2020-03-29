The Mississippi State Department of Health on Sunday morning reported an additional 95 cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi -- including six new cases in Hancock County. The statewide total is now 758; the Hancock County total is 15.
The cases were identified by testing from the state Public Health Laboratory and private testing providers.
The MSDH also reported Sunday that there had been one new death from the virus, this time in Wilkinson County.
"While most Mississippi coronavirus deaths have been in those over 60, keep in mind that it can be a serious risk for those with long-term health problems at any age," according to the MSDH statement. "If you have diabetes, heart disease, or other chronic illness, follow your doctor’s recommendations closely. This is also a time for everyone to concentrate on staying in good overall health."
Harrison County reported five new cases as of Saturday, bringing the total to 43; and Pearl River County reported four new cases, with its total rising to 27.
There are now two COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Residents are asked to call the facility before coming in for possible testing as procedures will differ from site to site. A fever of 100.4 AND severe cough or chest pain is required to receive testing.
Please call the Memorial Physician Clinic COVID-19 HOTLINE at (228) 867-5000 extended to 7 days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to speak with clinical staff dedicated to answering COVID-19 health related questions, to receive guidance, or additional instructions if you are experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19. A recorded message with relevant, commonly asked questions, will be available after 8 p.m.
Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against COVID-19, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19
Call the Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline any time at 877-978-6453.
