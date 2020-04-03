On Wednesday, April 1, Governor Tate Reeves issued a Shelter in Place order, which requires that all Mississippi residents and visitors shelter in place and not engage in prohibited and detailed in that Executive Order No. 1466. The Governor’s Shelter in Place order will take effect today, April 3, 2020, at 5 p.m. CST and continue until 8 a.m. on Monday, April 20, 2020. The Governor’s Executive Order No. 1466 is attached hereto.
Also, on April 1, 2020, Hancock County, Bay Saint Louis and Waveland separately met and issued additional orders and proclamations limiting activities and implementing rules further to the emergency caused by the Coronavirus-19 pandemic. The orders of each of those entities are additional orders and do not replace any prior orders from Coronavirus-19 (except to the extent they have become more strict), which all prior orders remain in full force and effect.
The Governor’s Shelter in Place Order:
The Governor’s Shelter in Place Order provided that (as more fully detailed in the attached Order) that:
1. individuals currently living in Mississippi are ordered to stay at home or in their residences except as otherwise allowed in the order;
2. evictions are suspended for residences within the State of Mississippi;
3. Non-essential businesses shall cease operations, with the term “non-essential businesses” being those defined by Executive Order No. 1463 as supplemented;
4. Essential businesses may remain open, though essential businesses do not include fitness and exercise gyms, dance studios, clubs, tattoo parlors, spas, salons, barber shops, and other similar personal care and grooming facilities;
5. restaurants and bars may remain open but limited to drive-thru, curbside and/or delivery service;
6. all places of amusement are closed, whether inside or outside, and including without limi- tation parks, playgrounds, children’s party and play facilities, beaches, lakes, reservoirs (though not including walking trails), movie theaters, bowling alleys and social clubs;
7. all public private and social no-essential gatherings of ten people or more in a single space where individuals are in close proximity shall be cancelled or rescheduled;
8. individuals may leave their homes only to perform the essential activities listed in that Order;
9. individuals engaged in essential travel shall adhere to the CDC and Department of Health recommendations and guidance.
The Order also allowed local governments to impose additional more strict measures.
Hancock County’s Orders:
On April 1, 2020, Hancock County issued an order prohibiting use of its parking lots or parking bays adjacent to the Hancock County beach that are County owned or controlled, except for use of those lots and bays for persons using the walking trail adjacent to the beach. This Order also proscribes loitering in those lots and bays. Notably, the Governor’s Order No. 1466 closes all beaches of the state, including without limitation those of Hancock County. Hancock County’s closure of the parking lots
and bays will begin on April 3, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. CST corresponding with the timing of the Gover- nor’s closure of the beaches. As of this date, the rivers, bays sounds and gulf within Hancock County are not closed, but they cannot be accessed via the beach, nor are any persons allowed on the beach (whether public or private) as per the Governor’s Order. The walking trail/bike path adjacent to the beaches remains open.
Also on April 1, 2020, Hancock County issued an order prohibiting the issuance of marriage licenses to non-Mississippi residents effective on April 1, 2020, at 5:00 p.m.
Hancock County (as well as the City of Diamondhead) presently have no curfew. A full copy of the resolutions from Hancock County closing the parking lots and bays on the beaches and prohib- iting marriage licenses for non-Mississippi residents are attached hereto.
Orders of Bay Saint Louis and Waveland as to the Beaches and Parking Lots:
Both Bay Saint Louis and Waveland entered orders ratifying the County’s closure of the beaches. Bay Saint Louis did not close or limit access to the marina or its parking lot. Like Hancock County, Waveland closed its parking lot by the Garfield Ladner Memorial Pier, except for use of those parking lots by persons using the walking trail adjacent to the beach.
Curfews:
Both Bay Saint Louis and Waveland instituted curfews, which will be in place from 11:00 p.m. to 5 a.m. CST each night, subject to the exceptions detailed in the orders of those two cities, which are attached hereto. Diamondhead and the unincorporated portions of Hancock County have not instituted curfews.
Additional Emergency Actions by Bay Saint Louis and Waveland:
In addition to those orders and actions of the Governor, Hancock County, Bay Saint Louis and Waveland detailed above, Bay Saint Louis and Waveland implemented additional orders further to the Coronavirus-19 emergency pandemic.
I. Bay Saint Louis
Effective April 1, 2020 at 11:59 p.m., Bay Saint Louis ordered that (as more fully detailed in the attached proclamation):
a. all non-essential businesses whose very nature requires contact of less than six (6) feet, including, but not limited to, personal care and grooming businesses, tattoo par lors, spas, exercise studios, massage parlors, fitness centers and facilities, health clubs, nail salons, barber shops, cross training gyms, beauty parlors and salons, gyms, and other similar businesses located in the City of Bay St. Louis shall close and sus pend operations;
b. restaurants, bars and dining establishments may continue to remain closed, except for the provision of take-out, curbside pick-up, delivery or drive through services, and that those establishments may not provide any in-house, on premises or dine-in ser vices;
c. the maximum room occupancy for all transient public lodging establishments within t he City of Bay St. Louis, which is understood and defined herein to mean and include
hotels, motels, short-term rentals, and similar type businesses and operations that provide temporary lodging by way of temporary rental of rooms, mobile or immobile units, structures, enclosed spaces, or any other lodging areas or improvements shall temporarily not exceed the bed capacity of the room or facility. For example, if a room that is rented has two (2) beds, its maximum room occupancy shall temporarily be limited to two (2) persons – i.e., one (1) person per bed;
d. all businesses are strongly recommended to offer and/or provide customers hand san itizer or similar type disinfectant for personal, human use, must disinfect and sanitize common areas on a regular basis, and must actively pursue all available precautions to ensure adherence to the most recent regulations or guidelines issued by the CDC, the MDOH, or the President of the United States;
e. all persons within the boundaries of the City of Bay St. Louis should take personal responsibility to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by adhering to the most recent regulations or guidelines issued by the CDC, the MDOH, or the President of the United States, whichever shall be the strictest, regarding the prevention and pro tection against the spread of this virus; and
f. Individuals experiencing homelessness, who may include individuals in shelters, shall not be subject to this provision but shall be strongly encouraged to adhere to the reg ulations or guidelines issued by the CDC, the MDOH, or the President of the United States with respect to prevention and protection against the spread of this virus.
2. Waveland
Effective April 2, 2020 at 12:00 a.m. and until rescinded, Waveland ordered that (as more fully detailed in the attached proclamation):
a. all individuals of Waveland are required to shelter in place;
b. all individuals shall maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet when outside their homes
or residences and shall avoid gatherings of ten persons or more;
c. evictions are suspended;
d. non-essential businesses as defined by Executive Order No. 1463 shall close and cease operations, and including without limitation fitness and exercise gyms, dance studios, clubs, tattoo parlors, spas, salons, barber shops, and other similar personal care and grooming facilities;
e. all places of amusement and recreation, whether indoors or outdoors, including but not limited to amusement parks and rides, museums, playgrounds, children's party and play facilities, parks (not including walking trails), movie theaters, bowling alleys, and social clubs, shall be closed to the public;
f. all public and private social and other non-essential gatherings in groups of more than 10 people in a single space at the same time where individuals are in close proximity (less than 6 ft.) to each other shall be cancelled or rescheduled;
g. individuals may leave their residences only to perform essential activities;
h. individuals engaged in Essential Travel must adhere to the CDC and the Mississippi De- partment of Health recommendations and guidance to prevent the spread of COV1D-19, including social distancing (6 ft. between individuals) and aggressive hygiene including frequent handwashing (minimum 20 seconds), and use of hand sanitizer;
i. all restaurants, bars, and dining establishments located in the City of Waveland shall con- tinue to remain closed, with the only exception being that these businesses may provide take-out, curbside pick-up, delivery, or drive-through services, though those businesses shall not provide any in-house, on-premise, or dine-in services or available sitting areas for the public, regardless of whether inside or outside of a structure or building;
j. the maximum room occupancy for all transient public lodging establishments within the City of Waveland, which is understood and defined herein to mean and include hotels, motels, short-term rentals, and similar type businesses and operations that provide temporary lodging by way of temporary rental of rooms, mobile or immobile units, structures, enclosed spaces, or any other lodg- ing areas or improvements shall temporarily not exceed the bed capacity of the room or facility; and
k. all persons within the boundaries of the City of Waveland should take personal responsibil- ity to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by adhering to the most recent regulations or guidelines issued by the CDC, the MDOH, or the President of the United States, whichever shall be the strictest, regard- ing the prevention and protection against the spread of this virus.
Except as made more stringent by these Orders, all prior orders of the State, Hancock County, Bay Saint Louis, Diamondhead and Waveland remain in full force and effect.
Published by order of the above listed governmental authorities.
