The Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 177 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and eight new deaths, including one new case and one new death in Hancock County.
“The total of Mississippi’s cases since March 11 now stands at 1,915, with 59 deaths,” according to an MSDH statement issued Tuesday morning.
As of 6 p.m. on Monday, Hancock County had 31 total cases of COVID-19, with two deaths officially attributed to virus-related causes. Due to privacy laws, the MSDH does not reveal the identities or locations of those either testing positive for the virus or dying from it.
As of Tuesday morning, the number of cases in Harrison County had jumped from 79 to 89, but the number of deaths there remained at three. Pearl River County went from 52 cases to 56, with one new death from the virus, bringing the total there to three.
As of 6 p.m. on Monday, the MSDH had tested 6,568 people across the state with 650 of them testing positive for the virus. Other healthcare providers around the state had tested 14,061 individuals, with about 1,265 testing positive for COVID-19. Approximately 20,370 people have been tested statewide.
MSDH data indicates that about 30 percent of those who have tested positive for the virus have been hospitalized, as of Monday, April 6.
Both state and local health officials have said it is still too early to start releasing or recording recovery data.
"The MSDH Public Health Laboratory, its partners, and private providers are testing statewide for COVID-19," according to the agency. "Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing. Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state.
"Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test."
There are now three COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, both male and female, with results in 36-14 hours. Open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
Late on Monday, MSDH issued new recommendations for healthcare workers, essential businesses, and the general public, including:
• Everyone should wear a cloth mask when away from home in places like grocery stores where a distance of at least six feet between persons can't easily be maintained. (Remember, surgical masks or other medical-grade masks should be reserved for healthcare workers only.)
• Essential businesses should make every effort to ensure proper hand hygiene, avoid crowding, and encourage social distancing.
• Healthcare workers should wear a face covering (either manufactured or appropriate cloth mask) throughout the workday in clinical care areas, even if they do not come into direct contact with patients.
