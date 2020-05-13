The number of Mississippi residents who have been afflicted with the novel coronavirus has topped 10,000, but nearly 6,300 people have already recovered, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.
On Wednesday morning, MSDH reported182 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and eight new deaths, with one new case in Hancock County.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 10,090, with 465 deaths,” according to MSDH’s statement Wednesday. “The number of Mississippians currently hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection has fallen to 437.
“Twenty-eight of the new cases reported today were among residents in long-term care facilities, and there are now 111 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities (where an outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff).”
The latest recovery figures, based on information through May 3, show that 6,268 Mississippians who have been afflicted with the virus have recovered.
Hancock County now has a total of 75 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus with 10 deaths. Six of the cases and three of the deaths occurred in long-term care facilities, according to MSDH’s figures released Wednesday.
Harrison County reported nine new cases, for a total of 210 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with six deaths, and one case and death in a long-term care facility.
Pearl River County on Wednesday had a total of 190 cases of the virus, with 25 deaths; and 42 cases with seven deaths in long-term care facilities.
As of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, the MSDH Public Health Laboratory had tested 15,993 people for the virus, and other providers around the state had tested 84,055, for a total of 100,048.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
There are now COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, both male and female, with results in 36-14 hours. Open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
• Children’s International Medical Group — 467-1320
• Coastal Family Health Center — 228-463-9666.
