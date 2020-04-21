The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Tuesday reported 204 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 14 new deaths, with no new cases or deaths in Hancock County.
“The total of Mississippi’s cases since March 11 now stands at 4,716, with 183 deaths,” according to an agency statement. “Two new long-term care facilities have also reported COVID-19 cases.”
As of Tuesday, 53 cases of the virus had been reported in Hancock County, with five deaths and two outbreaks in long-term care facilities infecting six individuals.
There were 19 new cases reported in Harrison County on Tuesday, where the total now stands at 151 with five deaths, and three long-term care facility outbreaks. Two new cases were reported in Pearl River County, where the total is now 134 cases with 10 deaths and two long-term care facility outbreaks.
As of Tuesday morning, the MSDH Public Health Laboratory had tested 10,825 individuals for the novel coronavirus and other healthcare providers around the state had tested 41,539, for a total of 52,364.
The MSDH is now charting daily hospitalizations for COVID-19 on its website. As of Monday morning, there were 359 patients in hospital care for COVID-19 statewide, with 189 of them in intensive care. Updated figures were not yet available on Tuesday morning.
“Our daily testing rate also puts us among the top states in the nation. Testing and social precautions are now working together to help control COVID-19 in Mississippi. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, make sure to contact a testing provider near you: http://HealthyMS.com/covid19test.”
There are now COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, both male and female, with results in 36-14 hours. Open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
• Children’s International Medical Group — 467-1320
• Coastal Family Health Center — 228-463-9666.
