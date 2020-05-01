The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Mississippi has now surpassed 7,000.
As of Friday morning, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 397 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 20 new deaths, but no new cases or deaths were reported in Hancock County Friday.
“Eleven of these deaths are from past weeks, based on investigation into death certificate reports,” according to the MSDH. “The number of Mississippians currently hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection has risen to 454.
“Mississippi's total COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 7,212, with 281 deaths.”
Hancock County’s total still stands at 62 cases with five deaths. Seven of those cases and three of the deaths occurred in long-term care facilities.
There were three new cases reported in Harrison County on Friday, bringing the totals to 177 infected, six dead. One of the cases and one of the deaths there occurred in a long-term care facility.
In Pearl River County, 12 new cases and one new death were reported Friday, bringing the totals to 175 people infected and 20 dead. Thirty-eight of the infections and six of the deaths occurred in long-term care facilities.
The MSDH has begun releasing data on patients who have been “presumed” recovered from the virus. Currently, 3,413 of the 7,212 Mississippians who were previously afflicted with COVID-19 are “presumed recovered” from the disease.
As of 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, the MSDH Public Health Laboratory had conducted 12,627 tests for the virus, while other healthcare officials around the state had performed 58,921 additional tests.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
There are now COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, both male and female, with results in 36-14 hours. Open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
• Children’s International Medical Group — 467-1320
• Coastal Family Health Center — 228-463-9666.
