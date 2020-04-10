On Friday morning, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported there were 209 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and six new deaths from the virus, including two deaths in Hancock County.
As of 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, the state-wide total of novel coronavirus cases was 2,469 with 82 deaths. In Hancock County, the total number of cases remained at 37, but the number of deaths here rose to five.
Three new cases were reported in Harrison County, bringing the total there to 99, and another death brought the total to four. In Pearl River County, there were four new COVID-19 infections reported, bringing the total to 77, with the death toll remaining at four.
The number of coronavirus patients hospitalized statewide after contracting the disease remained at 29 percent.
Mississippi’s rate of infection and deaths from the disease continues to be drastically lower than that of neighboring Louisiana.
Louisiana’s population is slightly less than twice Mississippi’s — the latest figures indicate there are approximately 2.98 million residents in Mississippi and around 4.66 million in Louisiana. However, as of Thursday, the rate of infection from the virus was more than seven times higher in Louisiana, with18,323 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The death toll from the disease in Louisiana is also vastly higher, with 702 deaths reported statewide as of Thursday, as opposed to Mississippi's 82.
Federal, state and local health officials have said it is still too early to start releasing or recording recovery data.
"The MSDH Public Health Laboratory, its partners, and private providers are testing statewide for COVID-19," according to the agency. "Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing. Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state.
"Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test."
There are now three COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, both male and female, with results in 36-14 hours. Open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
Late on Monday, MSDH issued new recommendations for healthcare workers, essential businesses, and the general public, including:
• Everyone should wear a cloth mask when away from home in places like grocery stores where a distance of at least six feet between persons can't easily be maintained. (Remember, surgical masks or other medical-grade masks should be reserved for healthcare workers only.)
• Essential businesses should make every effort to ensure proper hand hygiene, avoid crowding, and encourage social distancing.
• Healthcare workers should wear a face covering (either manufactured or appropriate cloth mask) throughout the workday in clinical care areas, even if they do not come into direct contact with patients.
