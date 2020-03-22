As of Sunday morning the Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 67 new cases of COVID-19 in 33 counties in the state, although there were no new cases reported in Hancock County.
"The state total now stands at 207, still with just one death," according to a statement by the department.
So far, there are still just four cases reported in Hancock County. There were five new cases reported in Harrison County, bringing the total there to 15; and one in Pearl River County, bringing its total to 10. There were six new cases each in Forrest and Hinds counties.
As of Sunday morning, 1,321 people had been tested for the virus.
Next week, MSDH will be setting up six drive-up testing sites across the state with assistance from the National Guard and the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the department said in a release Saturday.
"The sites are aimed at those with COVID-19 symptoms such as fever of 100.4 or greater and severe cough or chest pain," according to the statement. "We'll be checking temperatures and getting samples to the state Public Health Lab for testing as part of a larger effort to get wide-scale COVID-19 testing under way for those who need it most."
The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is now available every day, 24 hours a day. You can call 877-978-6453.
