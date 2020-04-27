The number of COVID-19 cases in the state of Mississippi has surpassed 6,000, with 183 new cases and two new deaths reported Monday morning.
“Mississippi's total COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 6,094, with 229 deaths,” according to a Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) statement on Monday.
“Forty-two of these new cases were among residents in long-term care facilities. The number of Mississippians currently hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection has fallen to 373.”
There were no new cases reported Monday in Hancock County, where the number of infections remained at 60, with a total of five deaths and seven people with the virus in long-term care facilities.
One new case was reported in Harrison County on Monday bringing the total to 159 cases with six deaths and one person infected in a long-term care facility.
In Pearl River County, one new case was reported Monday, bringing the totals to 153 people with the virus, 14 dead, with 30 people in long-term care facilities infected.
As of 6 p.m. on Sunday, the MSDH Public Health Laboratory had tested 11,978 Mississippi residents for COVID-19 and other providers around the state had tested 51,484, for a total of 63,462.
“If you have symptoms of COVID-19,” the MSDH report said, “make sure to contact a testing provider near you: http://HealthyMS.com/covid19test.”
There are now COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, both male and female, with results in 36-14 hours. Open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
• Children’s International Medical Group — 467-1320
• Coastal Family Health Center — 228-463-9666.
