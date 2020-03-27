The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday morning reported 94 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi identified by testing from the state Public Health Laboratory and private testing providers, including three new cases in Hancock County, bringing the total of cases here to nine.
“Two new deaths have also been confirmed,” according to an MSDH social media post. “New counties reporting cases are Jefferson, Kemper, Neshoba, and Sharkey. The state total of cases now stands at 579, with eight deaths. We are also now charting hospitalizations by age, which shows how serious the risk of severe illness is for those over 60.”
In Hancock County, the death total from the virus still stands at one.
The number of cases in Harrison County has climbed to 34, with one death. Jackson County shows 24 new cases, with zero deaths. There have been 18 total cases reported in Pearl River County, with no deaths there.
There are now two COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Residents are asked to call the facility before coming in for possible testing as procedures will differ from site to site. A fever of 100.4 AND severe cough or chest pain is required to receive testing.
Please call the Memorial Physician Clinic COVID-19 HOTLINE at (228) 867-5000 extended to 7 days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to speak withclinical staff dedicated to answering COVID-19 health related questions, to receive guidance, or additional instructions if you are experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19. A recorded message with relevant, commonly asked questions, will be available after 8 p.m.
Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against COVID-19, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19
Call the Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline any time at 877-978-6453.
