The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday morning updated its total of presumptive and confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state, and the number has risen to 80, with three total cases and one death reported in Hancock County.
The update includes 30 new cases, including one new case in Hancock County, one in Harrison and one in Jackson.
The other cases include one each in Adams, Coahoma, Franklin, Hinds, Humphreys, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Pike and Webster counties; two each in DeSoto, Holmes and Madison counties; and three each in Leflore, Rankin and Tippah counties.
The Hancock County man who died was officially listed as the first and only death from the virus in Mississippi so far.
Health officials will not release his identity, but described him as a man age 60-65 with “underlying health conditions.”
“The MSDH Public Health Laboratory is testing samples submitted by Mississippi physicians and healthcare providers around the state in cases where COVID-19 is determined to be a risk,” according to the MSDH. “Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should call their doctor or healthcare provider for instructions on safely being examined. Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed.”
You can call the Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline (available 24/7) at 877-978-6453.
