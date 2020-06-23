The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Tuesday reported 611 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 11 new deaths. The total in Hancock County is now 103 cases with 13 deaths.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 22,898, with 989 deaths,” according to the agency’s statement on Tuesday. “Currently there are 489 Mississippians hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection, and 175 with suspected COVID-19.”
Tuesday's report marks the biggest one-day jump in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state since the pandemic began.
As of June 21, the MSDH estimates that 17,242 Mississippi residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 had recovered.
On Monday, MSDH reported 1,646 new cases in the state with 40 deaths over a five-day period.
Harrison County, as of Tuesday, had 499 reported cases of the virus, with seven deaths, 15 cases in a long-term care facility and two deaths in a long-term care facility.
Pearl River County on Tuesday had a total of 227 cases of the novel coronavirus, with 32 deaths, and 47 cases with 12 deaths in long-term care facilities.
As of June 22, 263,811 people had been tested for the virus statewide, including 48,081 by the MSDH Public Health Laboratory and 215,730 by other providers around the state.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
There are COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, both male and female, with results in 36-14 hours. Open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
• Children’s International Medical Group — 467-1320
• Coastal Family Health Center — 228-463-9666.
