The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Saturday reported 990 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and four new deaths, but no new cases or deaths were reported in Hancock County.
"Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 30,674, with 1,107 deaths," according to the agency's statement on Saturday. "Thirty-one of the new cases reported today were among residents in long-term care facilities. There are now 100 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities statewide (where an outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff).
"Currently there are 647 Mississippians hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection, and 225 with suspected COVID-19."
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs on Thursday warned that the number of Mississippians hospitalized at that point -- 602 -- was the highest number yet and was putting a strain on the state's medical resources.
Hancock County's total number of cases as of Saturday stood at 126 with 13 deaths, with eight cases and four deaths reported in long-term care facilities.
In Harrison County, another 44 cases were reported on Saturday, bringing the total there to 886 cases with 10 deaths. Sixty-five of those cases and four of the deaths were reported in long-term care facilities.
There were eight new cases reported in Pearl River County on Saturday, bringing the totals to 254 cases and 32 deaths, with 48 cases and 12 deaths in long-term care facilities.
The number of novel coronavirus cases in Mississippi have continued to climb much faster over the past 10 days than in the earlier part of the pandemic in March and April.
On Friday, MSDH reported 914 new cases of COVID-19 in the state -- including three new cases in Hancock County -- and 11 new deaths.
On Thursday, MSDH reported 870 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 10 new deaths.
As of June 28, the MSDH estimates that 19,388 Mississippi residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 are presumed recovered.
As of July 3, MSDH had administered a total of 58,154 tests and 265,067 were administered by other testing providers, MSDH states. The total number of tests statewide is 322,221.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
There are COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is 877-978-6453 and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
For more information, visit www.msdh.ms.gov.
