The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday reported an additional 89 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, with no new cases in Hancock County.
There were six cases reported in Hancock County on Sunday, bringing the total here to 15. Health officials said they expect the numbers to rise as more people get tested.
“This morning MSDH is reporting 89 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi identified by testing from the state Public Health Laboratory and private testing providers,” according to an agency statement. “Two new deaths have also been confirmed, in Amite and Leflore counties. Alcorn County is reporting its first coronavirus case. The state total of cases now stands at 847, with 16 deaths. While most Mississippi coronavirus deaths have been in those over 60 years old, keep in mind that it can be a serious risk for those with long-term health problems at any age. If you have diabetes, heart disease, or other chronic illness, follow your doctor’s recommendations closely. “This is also a time for everyone to concentrate on staying in good overall health.”
Harrison County now has 44 total cases, with one death; and Pearl River County has 27 cases, zero deaths.
There are now two COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Residents are asked to call the facility before coming in for possible testing as procedures will differ from site to site. A fever of 100.4 AND severe cough or chest pain is required to receive testing.
Please call the Memorial Physician Clinic COVID-19 HOTLINE at (228) 867-5000 extended to 7 days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to speak with clinical staff dedicated to answering COVID-19 health related questions, to receive guidance, or additional instructions if you are experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19. A recorded message with relevant, commonly asked questions, will be available after 8 p.m.
Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against COVID-19, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19
Call the Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline any time at 877-978-6453.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.