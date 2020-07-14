The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Tuesday reported 862 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 23 new deaths, with 17 new cases in Hancock County since last Friday.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 37,542, with 1,272 deaths …,” according to an MSDH statement on Tuesday. “Currently there are 805 Mississippians hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection, and 254 more with suspected COVID-19.
“About 26,000 Mississippians are now estimated to have recovered from COVID-19. That leaves about 10,000 who are still recovering, under medical care, or in isolation and unable to work. The burden of COVID-19 on the state is now very high.”
MsDH reported 393 new cases of the virus on Monday, with one new death; 868 cases on Sunday, with 19 deaths (eight of which occurred between July 12 and July 6 and were identified from death certificate reports); 797 cases on Saturday with 15 deaths; and 1,031 new cases and 11 deaths on Friday.
Gov. Tate Reeves on Tuesday on Twitter urged every Mississippian to wear a mask and practice social distancing as much as possible. He said hospitals statewide are already facing a crisis and theories that we need to reach “herd immunity” would require more than 3,000 more Mississippians to contract the virus every day for a year.
As of Tuesday, a total of 158 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Hancock County, with 13 deaths from the virus, including eight cases and four deaths in long-term care facilities.
Harrison County now has a total of 1,231 cases of the novel coronavirus, with 16 deaths, including 99 cases and nine deaths in long-term care facilities.
Pearl River Count’s totals jumped to 317 cases with 21 deaths, including 42 cases and 10 deaths in long-term care facilities.
Statewide, 363,662 Mississippians had been tested for COVID-19 as of 6 p.m. on July 13.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
There are COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, both male and female, with results in 36-14 hours. Open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
• Children’s International Medical Group — 467-1320
• Coastal Family Health Center — 228-463-9666.
The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is 877-978-6453 and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
For more information, visit www.msdh.ms.gov.
