The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 674 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 30 new deaths, 21 of which occurred between July 5 and 7, bringing the state’s totals to 32,888 cases with 1,188 deaths.
Hancock County’s totals on Wednesday remained at 134 cases of the novel coronavirus with 13 deaths; with nine cases and four deaths in long-term care facilities.
Harrison County — now one of the state’s COVID-19 “hot spots” — reported 34 new cases and one new death on Wednesday, and now has 1,003 total cases of the virus with 12 deaths; and 91 cases with five deaths in long-term care facilities.
Pearl River County now has 269 cases with 32 deaths, including 48 cases and 12 deaths in long-term care facilities.
As of July 5, the MSDH estimates that 22,167 Mississippi residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 had recovered.
As of 6 p.m. on July 5, 327,087 people had been tested for the virus statewide, including 58,154 by the MSDH Public Health Laboratory and 268,933 by other providers around the state.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
There are COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, both male and female, with results in 36-14 hours. Open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
• Children’s International Medical Group — 467-1320
• Coastal Family Health Center — 228-463-9666.
