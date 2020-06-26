Another big day for COVID-19 — the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday reported 550 new cases statewide, with six new deaths, bringing the totals since March 11 to 25,066 and 1,022 deaths. There were three new cases reported in Hancock County Friday, bringing the total here to 115, with 13 total deaths.
MSDH reported 1,092 cases statewide on Thursday, by far the highest one-day increase since the pandemic began; 526 cases on Wednesday; and 611 cases — the previous record — this past Monday.
“Currently there are 533 Mississippians hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection, and 236 with suspected COVID-19,” according to the MSDH statement on Friday.
As of Friday, Harrison County had a total of 607 cases — up from 562 on Thursday — with a total of seven deaths. Pearl River County reported 235 total cases Friday, up three cases from the previous day, still with 32 deaths.
“COVID-19 cases are rising fastest among young adults who are failing to take proper safeguards,” MSDH said in a separate statement on Thursday. “With a record number of new cases in Mississippi, prevention at this time is critical. The State Health Officer urges all Mississippians aged two and older to wear a mask or face covering in public places and maintain strict social distancing whenever possible. Acting together, we can make a difference.”
As of June 21, the MSDH estimates that 17,242 Mississippi residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 had recovered.
As of June 25 at 6 p.m., 283,123 people had been tested for the virus statewide, including 50,301 by the MSDH Public Health Laboratory and 232,822 by other providers around the state.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
There are COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, both male and female, with results in 36-14 hours. Open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
• Children’s International Medical Group — 467-1320
• Coastal Family Health Center — 228-463-9666.
