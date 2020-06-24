The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Wednesday reported 526 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 22 new deaths —12 of which occurred between May 30 and June 14, identified from death certificate reports — including three new cases in Hancock County.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 23,424, with 1,011 deaths,” according to the agency’s statement on Wednesday. “Nineteen of the new cases reported today were among residents in long-term care facilities, and there are now 84 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities (where an outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff).
“Currently there are 523 Mississippians hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection, and 244 with suspected COVID-19.”
The number of cases reported statewide on Wednesday marks the second-highest one-day total since the pandemic began. The highest one-day total, 611, was reported on Tuesday.
“Prevention at this time is critical,” according to the MSDH statement. “The State Health Officer urges all Mississippians aged 2 and older to wear a mask or face covering in public places.”
As of June 21, the MSDH estimates that 17,242 Mississippi residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 had recovered.
As of Wednesday, Hancock County has reported a total 106 cases of the novel coronavirus, up from 103 on Tuesday; and has logged 13 deaths from the virus. Eight of the total number of cases and four of the deaths occurred in long-term care facilities.
There were 514 total cases in Harrison County as of Wednesday, with seven deaths, and 15 cases with two deaths in long-term care facilities.
Pearl River County on Wednesday had a total of 298 cases with 11 deaths, and 20 cases with six deaths in long-term care facilities.
As of June 23, 272,513 people had been tested for the virus statewide, including 48,393 by the MSDH Public Health Laboratory and 272,513 by other providers around the state.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
There are COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, both male and female, with results in 36-14 hours. Open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
• Children’s International Medical Group — 467-1320
• Coastal Family Health Center — 228-463-9666.
