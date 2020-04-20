The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 238 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 10 new deaths, with one new case and no new deaths in Hancock County.
“The total of Mississippi’s cases since March 11 now stands at 4,512, with 169 deaths,” according to an agency statement. “Eight new outbreaks have been identified in long-term care facilities.”
As of Monday, 53 cases of the virus had been reported in Hancock County, with five deaths and two outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
In Harrison County, a total of 145 cases with five deaths and three long-term care outbreaks were reported. In Pearl River, a total of 132 cases with 10 deaths and two long-term care outbreaks were reported.
The MSDH is now charting daily hospitalizations for COVID-19 on its website. As of Monday morning, there were 359 patients in hospital care for COVID-19 statewide, with 189 of them in intensive care.
Also on Monday, MSDH offered a new update on COVID-19 testing in Mississippi.
“As of (Sunday), more than 50,000 Mississippians have been tested for COVID-19 (10,558 individuals tested by the MSDH Public Health Lab, and 39,714 by hospitals and other providers),” according to the MSDH statement. “Our daily testing rate also puts us among the top states in the nation. Testing and social precautions are now working together to help control COVID-19 in Mississippi. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, make sure to contact a testing provider near you: http://HealthyMS.com/covid19test.”
There are now COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, both male and female, with results in 36-14 hours. Open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
• Children’s International Medical Group — 467-1320
• Coastal Family Health Center — 228-463-9666.
