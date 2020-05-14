The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Thursday reported 393 new cases of COVID-19 in the state— including four new cases in Hancock County — and 15 new deaths statewide.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 10,483, with 480 deaths,” according to the MSDH statement Thursday. “Seventy-eight of the new cases reported today were among residents in long-term care facilities, and there are now 114 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities (where an outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff).”
The latest recovery figures, based on information through May 3, show that 6,268 Mississippians who have been afflicted with the virus have recovered.
Hancock County now has 79 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 10 deaths from the virus. Six of the cases and three of the deaths occurred in long-term care facilities, according to MSDH figures.
Harrison County reported 13 new cases on Thursday, for a total of 223 cases of COVID-19, with six deaths, and one case and death in a long-term care facility.
Pearl River County on Thursday reported three new cases, for a total of 193; one more death from the virus, bringing the total to 26; and 42 cases with eight deaths in long-term care facilities.
As of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, the MSDH Public Health Laboratory had tested 16,653 people for the virus, and other providers around the state had tested 88,673, for a total of 105,326.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
There are COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, both male and female, with results in 36-14 hours. Open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
• Children’s International Medical Group — 467-1320
• Coastal Family Health Center — 228-463-9666.
