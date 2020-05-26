The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Tuesday reported 273 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 17 new deaths — eight of which were from May 13-18, identified from death certificate reports. One new case was reported in Hancock County Tuesday, bringing the total here to 88 with 11 deaths.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 13,731 , with 652 deaths,” according to the agency’s statement on Tuesday. “Twenty-one of the new cases reported today were among residents in long-term care facilities, and there are now 121 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities (where an outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff).”
As of May 24, the MSDH estimates that 9,401 Mississippi residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 had recovered.
On Monday, MSDH reported 206 new cases in the state with 10 deaths. On Sunday, the state reported 247 cases with nine deaths; and on Saturday, MSDH reported 381 cases of COVID-19 with 20 deaths, eight of who were from the period between May 7-16.
Harrison County, as of Tuesday, had 237 reported cases of the virus, with six deaths, two cases in a long-term care facility and one death in a long-term care facility.
Pearl River County on Tuesday had a total of 205 cases of the novel coronavirus, with 30 deaths, and 45 cases with 10 deaths in long-term care facilities.
As of May 25, 154,624 people had been tested for the virus statewide, including 25,103 by the MSDH Public Health Laboratory and 129,521 by other providers around the state.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
There are COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, both male and female, with results in 36-14 hours. Open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
• Children’s International Medical Group — 467-1320
• Coastal Family Health Center — 228-463-9666.
